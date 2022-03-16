Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 92,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,561. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.