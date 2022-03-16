Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMV.
Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.
Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 92,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,561. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.
IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
