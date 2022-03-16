Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,145 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 111.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,908 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 115,682 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 97,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. 1,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,294. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. Perficient has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

