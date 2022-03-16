Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.86. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

