Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,109. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 177,249 shares of company stock valued at $357,862. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

