Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 43,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $638,311.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,181,811 shares of company stock worth $17,640,967 and have sold 22,990 shares worth $355,664. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in EverQuote by 449.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,065. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $41.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $407.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

