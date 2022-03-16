Zacks: Brokerages Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FreightCar America.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in FreightCar America by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

