Zacks: Brokerages Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FreightCar America.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of RAIL opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22.
FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.