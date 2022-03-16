Zacks: Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 11,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

