Zacks: Brokerages Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,745,000 after purchasing an additional 664,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after acquiring an additional 397,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after acquiring an additional 139,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,385,000 after purchasing an additional 292,582 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

