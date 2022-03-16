Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.37). Zai Lab posted earnings of ($2.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($5.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.25. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

