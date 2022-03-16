Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. Zai Lab has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $181.92.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zai Lab by 5.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zai Lab by 79.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $891,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zai Lab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

