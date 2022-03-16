Zano Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $111,417.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,070.28 or 0.99965489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00069653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00237713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00133970 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00266617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00031493 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,108,371 coins and its circulating supply is 11,078,871 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

