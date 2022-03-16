Zealium Market Cap Tops $14,654.39 (NZL)

Zealium (NZL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $14,654.39 and $90.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002366 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,567 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

