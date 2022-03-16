Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Tops $0.0003

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $331,821.33 and approximately $2,051.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.69 or 0.06655545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,680.42 or 1.00104147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,155,569,645 coins and its circulating supply is 963,174,946 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

