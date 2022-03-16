Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. Zedge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zedge stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Zedge has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zedge by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zedge by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

