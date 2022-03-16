Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Down 2.8%

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.58 and last traded at $108.08. Approximately 91,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,093,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Get Zendesk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.