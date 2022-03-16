Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.01. Approximately 111,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 223,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25.

About Zentek (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

