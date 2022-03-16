ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Down 29.7% This Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $238,504.57 and $10.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00186184 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022183 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00390416 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

