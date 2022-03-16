Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0277

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Zero has a market cap of $309,437.04 and approximately $121.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00363664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00094458 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004823 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,183,080 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

