ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.30

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.30 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.31). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 64,445 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.30. The stock has a market cap of £93.40 million and a PE ratio of -26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

