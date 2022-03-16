ZooKeeper Reaches One Day Volume of $522,203.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $522,203.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.25 or 0.06710843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.17 or 0.99691908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039637 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 118,619,770 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

