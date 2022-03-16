ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ZI stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 185.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,663,286 shares of company stock worth $151,526,797 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $323,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

