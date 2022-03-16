Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after buying an additional 389,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

