$0.01 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.07. Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $40.09. 503,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,464. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after buying an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $18,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

