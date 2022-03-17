$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.60. MasTec posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasTec.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.21.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
