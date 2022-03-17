$0.04 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 103,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,144. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $111.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

