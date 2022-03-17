-$0.07 EPS Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). High Tide reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

HITI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 193,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $289.71 million and a P/E ratio of -36.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47.

About High Tide (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.