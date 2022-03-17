$0.16 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

