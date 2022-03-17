$0.24 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.08. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 15,627,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,380,330. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

