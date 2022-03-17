-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of BCYC opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,416,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

