$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Mar 17th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. City State Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,003,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

