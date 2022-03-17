103,308 Shares in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $184,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mandiant (Get Rating)
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
