$112.42 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $112.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.73 million and the lowest is $110.73 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $109.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $502.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $510.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $547.33 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $559.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.17 million, a PE ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99.

