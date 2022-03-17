14,975 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 81.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after buying an additional 586,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 82.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after buying an additional 538,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Confluent by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,587,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,025 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,768.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,280. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

