15,947 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $93.74.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

