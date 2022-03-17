$168.16 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to post sales of $168.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $19,241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

