194,759 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC owned about 2.42% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$100.03 on Thursday. 768,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

