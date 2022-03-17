$20.55 Million in Sales Expected for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year sales of $79.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SomaLogic.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. started coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

