$20.55 Million in Sales Expected for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year sales of $79.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SomaLogic.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. started coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SLGC opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.72.
SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
