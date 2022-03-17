$21.08 Million in Sales Expected for 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will announce $21.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.92 million and the lowest is $11.81 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year sales of $55.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2seventy bio.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Shares of TSVT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
