$21.08 Million in Sales Expected for 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will announce $21.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.92 million and the lowest is $11.81 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year sales of $55.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

Shares of TSVT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

