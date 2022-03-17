21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.44. 304,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,211,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

