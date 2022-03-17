237,153 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 6.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 219,978 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after purchasing an additional 925,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.73. 627,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

