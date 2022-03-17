$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to report $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.72 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.