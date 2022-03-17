$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to report $35.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.97 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $176.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $177.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $250.06 million, with estimates ranging from $243.82 million to $259.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NSTG stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

