37,969 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 2.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17,097.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,364 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.