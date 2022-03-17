$40.75 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will post $40.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.80 million and the highest is $42.00 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $39.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $165.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $168.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $178.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.