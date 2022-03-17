4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.75).

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,000 ($39.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,691.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,841.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £842.58 million and a PE ratio of 200.67. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,152.65 ($27.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,265 ($42.46).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

