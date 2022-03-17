$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the highest is $10.84 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $21.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celularity.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

