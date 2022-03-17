51,130 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

EWY stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

