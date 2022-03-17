$53.70 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $60.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $217.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.