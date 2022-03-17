$551.79 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) will report $551.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.70 million and the lowest is $507.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $266.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

