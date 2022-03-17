6,091 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after buying an additional 599,507 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after buying an additional 587,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after buying an additional 553,017 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,829 shares of company stock worth $23,229,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

